Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

ARES traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,574. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ares Management by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ares Management by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

