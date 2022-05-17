Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 621,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,119. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $641.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

