Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to post sales of $90.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.73 million to $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $95.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $367.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.61 million to $370.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $404.66 million, with estimates ranging from $397.62 million to $411.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 156,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

