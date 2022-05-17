Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,596 shares of company stock worth $4,413,027. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Money Express by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 75.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Money Express by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 313,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,788. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $752.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

