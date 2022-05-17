Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 147.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODV stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.19. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

