Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.31). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter.

PAR stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.