Analysts Anticipate Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Stevanato Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($25.46).

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €15.14 ($15.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.24. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($30.40).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.