Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.19). GAP posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 6,165,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223,099. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.