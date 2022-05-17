Analysts Anticipate Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Urban Edge Properties posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Edge Properties.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

UE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,534. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.