Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.98). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

