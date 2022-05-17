Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $764.89 Million

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to announce $764.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $788.08 million. Crane posted sales of $796.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NYSE CR traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 146,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,151. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Crane has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.