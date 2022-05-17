Analysts Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iSun.

ISUN has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of iSun from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ISUN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. iSun has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iSun by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iSun by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

