Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Trex reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,962. Trex has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

