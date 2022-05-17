Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ichor (ICHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) recently:

5/13/2022 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

5/11/2022 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $37.00.

5/11/2022 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $41.00.

5/10/2022 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/18/2022 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

3/31/2022 – Ichor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 175,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 80,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

