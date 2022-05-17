Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $64.81

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.81.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($66.67) to €67.00 ($69.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 15,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

