Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $96.70

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
