Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $96.70

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.