Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $102.13

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPA traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 384,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,387. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

