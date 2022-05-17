Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $113.60

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of EXPD traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,283. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

