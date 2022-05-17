Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Price Target at $48.08

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,147 shares of company stock worth $2,047,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,703,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 735,554 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEG traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 148,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.33. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.