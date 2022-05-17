Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) PT at $469.00

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.00.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

COO stock traded up $12.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.25. The company had a trading volume of 434,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

