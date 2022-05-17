Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $707.33

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $707.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,297. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $537.55 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $630.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.