Analysts’ Upgrades for May 17th (ACLS, AOS, AXTA, BERY, CMLS, DM, DTC, DTIL, EGAN, EGLX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 17th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

