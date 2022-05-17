Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Materialise (MTLS)

Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

5/3/2022 – Materialise had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00.

4/27/2022 – Materialise had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00.

3/31/2022 – Materialise is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 204,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $854.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.75. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

