Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) versus Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Financial Survey

Anaplan and Infobird are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anaplan and Infobird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 15 4 0 2.21 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anaplan presently has a consensus price target of $65.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Anaplan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Infobird.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -34.38% -75.03% -26.01% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and Infobird’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $592.18 million 16.49 -$203.60 million ($1.39) -46.76 Infobird $14.53 million 1.08 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Infobird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anaplan beats Infobird on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It serves banking, capital markets, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, life science, media, professional services, retail, technology, telecom, and transportation industries, as well as government agencies. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

