Anexo Group Plc (ANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ANX opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.53. The firm has a market cap of £140.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. Anexo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.97).

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

