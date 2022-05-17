Anexo Group Plc (ANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANXGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ANX opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.53. The firm has a market cap of £140.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. Anexo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.97).

About Anexo Group (Get Rating)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

See Also

Dividend History for Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.