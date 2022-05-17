Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Up 3.1%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 million and a PE ratio of -23.57.
Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)
