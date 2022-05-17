Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

About Anixa Biosciences (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.