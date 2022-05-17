Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Annexon stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.83. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Annexon by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

