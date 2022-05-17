ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.94. 718,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,357. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.01.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.