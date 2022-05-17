Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.48 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $145.48 million and $1.26 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00025854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00510018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,759.75 or 1.84703628 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

