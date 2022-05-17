Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of AFT opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
