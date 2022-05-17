Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 3,940,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

