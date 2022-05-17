Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is Soros Fund Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327,879 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 2.7% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 2.11% of Aramark worth $199,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Aramark stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

