Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 81.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

