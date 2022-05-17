ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,915. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 58.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 82,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

