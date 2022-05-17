Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Shares Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Archaea Energy worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LFG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 33,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

