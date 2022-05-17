Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $85.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 126,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

