Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.