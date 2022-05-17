Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,661. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

