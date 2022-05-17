Ark Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,098,271 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.