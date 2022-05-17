Arkema S.A. (ARKAY) to Issue Dividend of $2.67 on June 9th

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.6665 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. Arkema has a 52 week low of $100.21 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($141.67) to €142.00 ($147.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($151.04) to €146.00 ($152.08) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($105.21) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.