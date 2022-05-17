Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $529.13 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $529.13 million and approximately $50.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $15.84 or 0.00052009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

