Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

