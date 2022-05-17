AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,447,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

