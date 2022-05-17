ATB Capital Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.25

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a market cap of C$314.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$4.84.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

