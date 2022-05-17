Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Tuesday. 6,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,468 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 883,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

