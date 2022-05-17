Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

