AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in AT&T by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 735,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.