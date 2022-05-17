Autonio Price Reaches $0.0060 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $569,591.46 and approximately $88,573.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00509021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,909.66 or 1.77072693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.