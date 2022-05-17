Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AWX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.